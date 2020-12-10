TODAY |

Future rugby league Immortal Cameron Smith to retire from NRL, Storm owner claims

Source:  AAP

Melbourne plan to resolve Cameron Smith's NRL future this weekend after being kept in the dark despite the skipper making a flying visit to the Victorian capital.

Gerry Ryan said the club plans to keep Smith on board as an advisor. Source: Breakfast

Smith was in Storm territory for the first time since the club was forced to relocate to Queensland in May for the 2020 NRL season due to Covid-19 in Melbourne.

He appeared at a marathon signing session of his autobiography at a bookstore but didn't make time to talk to any Melbourne club officials.

Smith also refused to take any questions from the media.

Instead, Storm chairman Matt Tripp is set to fly to Queensland this weekend to meet with the long-time captain to get a final answer.

With Smith out of contract and having bought a house on the Gold Coast, the Storm have already removed the 37-year-old from the club website.

Storm part owner and director Gerry Ryan said, while he hadn't heard a final decision, he'd put money on Melbourne's grand final triumph being Smith's last match.

"Cameron hasn't come out and said to us. I think he's holding the meeting at bay," Ryan told SEN radio.

"So, no, he's played his last game at Melbourne and I think he'll retire.

"The great man, I think he's realised it's time to hang the boots up, and what a great career."

Ryan said they wanted to keep Smith involved in the club in an advisor capacity although expected he had a similar offer from Brisbane.

He also thought the two Queensland AFL clubs would chase Smith to work in a leadership role.

Tripp is also hoping to meet with Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy, who has stayed on in Queensland after the Storm relocated there for the season.

Bellamy has a coaching director offer from Brisbane for 2022, at the end of his Melbourne contract.

