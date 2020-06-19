Fusitu'a returns to make his 100th appearance for Warriors, who also include loan player

David Fusitu’a returns to play his 100th NRL game in the Warriors’ clash with the Broncos at Central Coast Stadium.

David Fusitu'a. Source: Photosport

The winger was poised to become the 24th 100-game player in Warriors history against the Melbourne Storm last week, but he was ruled out with a head injury suffered against South Sydney.

New loan player Jack Hetherington was included on the bench by interim coach Todd Payten, with the Penrith prop in line to become the second loan player to play first grade for the Warriors.

The 1.90cm, 107kg front-rower was Penrith’s NRL rookie of the year in 2018.

Wayde Egan returns at hooker after his one-game suspension while Agnatius Paasi will start in the front row.

Captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was named at fullback but he will have to beat a charge over an alleged shoulder charge at the judiciary later tonight.

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2 David Fusitu'a, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Patrick Herbert, 5 Ken Maumalo, 6 Kodi Nikorima, 7 Blake Green, 8 Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, 9 Wayde Egan, 10 Agnatius Paasi, 11 Jack Murchie, 12 Tohu Harris, 13 Adam Blair

Interchange 14 Chanel Harris-Tavita, 15 Jack Hetherington, 16 Karl Lawton, 17 Josh Curran