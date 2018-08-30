Fusitu'a, Luke, Herbert return for Warriors against Sharks

The Warriors have been boosted by the return of star trio David Fusitu'a, Patrick Herbert and Issac Luke for this weekend's clash with the Cronulla Sharks.

Fusitu'a, 24, has missed the Warriors' last five games with a hamstring injury and returns to the side for the end of the regular season.

Meanwhile, Luke will start at hooker having served his three match suspension, judged for a dangerous throw against Parramatta Eels five-eighth Dylan Brown.

Herbert has been out of action for almost two months, also suffering a hamstring injury, and takes the place of Gerard Beale, ruled out after picking up a season ending injury in last week's loss to the Roosters.

The Warriors face the Sharks on Saturday night NZT.

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2. David Fusitu'a, 3. Peta Hiku, 4. Patrick Herbert, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Blake Green, 8. Agnatius Paasi, 9. Issac Luke, 10. Leeson Ah Mau, 11. Adam Blair, 12. Isaiah Papali'i, 13. Jazz Tevaga.