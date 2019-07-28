Frustrated Stephen Kearney vents about 'very ordinary' refs after latest controversial call costs Warriors

A frustrated Stephen Kearney was fuming once again after the Warriors' controversial 24-22 loss to the Eels last night and unlike recent weeks where he's held his tounge, the coach decided to vent.

The Warriors coach had plenty to pick from with the Warriors on the wrong end of a 9-2 penalty count, his players getting penalised for strips and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck being denied a game-winning try assist for pass ruled forward.

Kearney described the performance of referees Chris Sutton and Chris Butler as "very ordinary".

"If you have watched me over the last two-and-a-half years, I don't care too much for blaming," Kearney started his post match press conference.

"You just sound like a whinging coach.

"[But] the penalty count was 9-1 with 30 seconds to go. It makes your job really hard.

"I thought it was very ordinary. We could have been better in certain areas - I won't hide from the fact that we need to be better - but our roles were made really hard."

To make matters worse, the Warriors appeared to overcome the odds with a late game-winning try but the refs denied it with a forward pass ruling.

"I had a call during the week... I had two tries that were given tries last week which were no tries after the fact from Cronulla... they jump all over Roger's play... the inconsistency, you can tell I'm pretty frustrated with it all."

Kearney said the officiating is getting to the point now where it could effect who makes the top eight and who misses out.

"In the back of my mind, I thought it was going to come down to costing teams and clubs. I don't think it'll be the end of that, I think there'll be some decisions that'll cost clubs in the next few weeks given that it's a tight competition."