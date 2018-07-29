Freakish Latrell Mitchell steamrolls Kiwis winger to score in big Roosters win over the Dragons

Latrell Mitchell bagged a hat-trick to help the Sydney Roosters emerge as the biggest threat to Melbourne's NRL premiership defence with a 36-18 defeat of fellow title contenders St George Illawarra.
It was shades of Greg Inglis on Jamie Soward as the Roosters centre ran over the top of Jason Nightingale.
After coach Trent Robinson asked his star centre to produce his best on a week- to-week basis two days before the game, the 21-year-old took his tally to five tries and 44 points in just two weeks since returning from State of Origin with NSW.
The Roosters' seventh win in eight games moved them up to third on the NRL ladder, ahead of the early-season pace-setting Dragons who drop back to fourth.
However their first win over a fellow top-four team may have come at a cost, after five-eighth Luke Keary suffered suspected medial damage in his left knee early in the second half.
Maligned for their attack over the first half of the season, the Roosters now look a far cry from the side that was even criticised by their own halves coach Andrew Johns the last time they played the Dragons on Anzac Day.
A week after they put 58 points on Manly, James Tedesco also scored twice at Allianz Stadium on Sunday while Cooper Cronk claimed one as their combination continues to grow.
Cronk's try came after he put the fullback into open space with an inside ball, before Tedesco returned it to his halfback to cross under the posts.
It was one of three first half four-pointers for the tri-colours, who opened the scoring when Mitchell pushed his way through three defenders before Tedesco ran onto a Blake Ferguson kick after a Joseph Manu break.
Mitchell also claimed their first two tries of the second half, his first a gift after Jason Nightingale dropped a Cronk bomb while his second was again all strength and power.
Tedesco then put the match beyond doubt with an 80-metre effort when he picked up a Gareth Widdop kick in open play, before Blake Ferguson also crossed.
In contrast, only Ben Hunt's quick feet could get the Dragons on the board on the last play before the halftime siren before he and Tariq Sims later crossed for consolation tries.
The loss dropped them down to fourth, two points ahead of the chasing pack of Penrith, Cronulla and Brisbane.
The New Zealand Warriors have missed a chance to nail down an NRL finals spot as Gold Coast ran away 36-12 winners at home.
Gold Coast's Phillip Sami produced a step Tuivasa-Sheck would have been proud of to leave the Warriors captain in his dust.
The Titans turned it on in a five-try second half on Sunday afternoon to get one back against a Warriors side that had won their past seven games at Cbus Super Stadium.
It may have come too late to save their own season but the Titans' razzle-dazzle has at least given the Wests Tigers hope.
The result left the ninth-placed side just two wins adrift of the Warriors, who missed a golden chance to consolidate their first finals appearance since 2011 against a team they'd beaten in 14 of their past 15 contests.
Their dominance looked set to continue when the visitors turned the momentum to lead 12-8 at halftime, only for the Titans to produce some of their finest football under first-year coach Garth Brennan.
First, a Brenko Lee linebreak put Anthony Don over before the centre juggled a sharp intercept to jag one for himself.
When AJ Brimson backed up Mitch Rein's dart from dummy-half it was 26-12 and the Warriors looked out on their feet.
Winger Phillip Sami then capped a fine game with a wicked step on Roger Tuivasa- Sheck for the first of his two late tries.
"He got me," Tuivasa-Sheck admitted about the Sami step after the match.
The Titans survived a video review for obstruction as Konrad Hurrell opened the game with his first try since round one.
But they spilled the ball from the returning set and Shaun Johnson made the most of it, dancing through two would-be tackles to score almost untouched.
The Warriors made a good start on the Gold Coast with this try to Shaun Johnson definitely the highlight.
Gold Coast then ran 95m in three tackles but curiously opted to take the two points when awarded a penalty.
Michael Gordon missed the kick but made amends when put in the same situation moments later.
That put them ahead by two but also allowed the tiring Warriors to turn the momentum.
A reply eventually came through former Titan Karl Lawton after the Warriors were piggybacked by a needless penalty late in the previous set.
Jarrod Wallace's availability next week could be the only concern for the Titans after the Queensland forward's role in a tackle that sent James Gavet from the ground.
The Warriors made a good start on the Gold Coast with this try to Shaun Johnson definitely the highlight.
Titans 36 - 12 Warriors
80 mins: That's fulltime, what an awful second half from the Warriors. With so much to play for, they were dreadful and barely fired a shot. The result hurts their points differential and leaves them in eighth, two wins above the Tigers in ninth.
78 mins: Titans have knocked on.
71 mins: The Titans are in again! This is getting ugly. A block play and the Warriors' right edge was at sixes and sevens and Sami scored again.
67 mins: Gordon converts.
66 mins: The Titans are in again! A couple of offloads and Sami found himself in the back field before, in basketball terms, absolutely breaking the ankles of RTS. Wow!
63 mins: Taylor finds touch to end another solid set from the Titans.
59 mins: Gordon converts. All to do for the Warriors now.
57 mins: Brimson is in! He burst onto a short ball from Rein and juggled it as he went past RTS but he got there. Nice play from the Titans, the half pushing up in support of the dummy half, who went straight at the retreating Warriors defence.
55 mins: Brimson puts a pass down under pressure from Johnson. Green had tried for a 40/20 off the previous set but Don read it well and took it on the full.
52 mins: Brimson has come up with a couple of great tackles to deny the Warriors but the Titans have given the ball back. Tevaga has lost it now.
Konrad Hurrell scored the first try of the match.
50 mins: Beale earns the Warriors a repeat set with a grubber kick. The pass to Fus looked a decent option there but at least it's a repeat set.
49 mins: A bit of respite for the Warriors with Taylor putting a pass down.
48 mins: Gordon converts again.
46 mins: The Warriors have got possession back with a short drop out. Intercept and the Titans are in again! It's Lee again, he does brilliantly to take a pass from Tevaga before running away. What a five or six minutes from the Titans centre, he set a try up and then scores one himself.
45 mins: The Titans make a break again and Taylor follows that up by securing his team a repeat set. Wallace busted through a tackle.
44 mins: Gordon converts to give the Titans the lead.
42 mins: The Titans are in through Don. Lee put a move on Kata, who missed poorly, before drawing RTS and finding Don. It certainly wasn't the best moment from Kata, who has defended strongly in recent times.
41 mins: We're back for the second half.
39 mins: A forward pass ruling costs the Warriors a likely try to Maumalo. The winger was on the end of of a circus move from the left edge. The Titans see it out to halftime. A pretty entertaining clash, we'll be back in 10 minutes.
35 mins: Lee makes an error as the Titans fail to take advantage of that opportunity.
34 mins: Lawton is penalised for passing off the ground.
31 mins: Lawton powers over to score! The former Titan shot out of dummy half and couldn't be stopped by his old side. Johnson converts
30 mins: The Warriors get a penalty wit Pulu's first run after coming off the bench.
27 mins: Fus has dropped it off a scrum and the Warriors concede a penalty. The Titans will take the two again, or attempt to at least. In fairness to Fus, the pass was well out in front and not good enough. This time, Gordon kicks it.
22 mins: Titans winger Sami makes a break off a Johnson kick. Off the back of that the Titans march 100m down the field before winning a penalty. It was Beale who missed that tackle. The Titans will take the two...but Gordon has missed it! Wow, the Warriors will have a 20m drop-out. Johnson smashes the kick 80m on the bounce and the Titans will have tackle one inside their 20m.
18 mins: Fus climbed high in trademark fashion but Vuna couldn't control the loose ball on the ground.
17 mins: The teams trade sets that both end with kicks into touch. Its 23 degrees over on the GC so the halves putting a premium on some rest for their forwards clearly.
14 mins: Don claims the catch in the in-goal and puts the Titans on the front foot but they make a mistake later in the set. Johnson's kick was probably not where he would have liked it.
13 mins: A tackle on Gavet, who has stayed down, has been put on report so the Warriors will get the penalty. It was a crusher tackle-type motion though it didn't look to be deliberate.
11 mins: Johnson has scored! He was at second receiver off Green and once off the right, again off the right and he was in under the sticks. As easy as you like from the magic man. He converts his own try and we're all tied up.
8 mins: The Titans with a fumble to gift the Warriors possession and territory.
6 mins: Konnie is in! They're checking obstruction, Vuna was taken out though it was a fair way away from the ball. They're going to give it. Minimal contact is how the video ref described it. It wasn't. Regardless, we go on. Gordon converts.
5 mins: The Warriors have conceded two penalties on their own line. Titans tap and go...
2 mins: The Warriors make an early error. Green threw a forward pass to Gavet, who clearly thought he was a decoy. Apparently it was ruled a forward pass anyway.
1 mins: The Titans kick off and we're away. Paasi turns Arrow into a bit of a speedhump with his first carry.
Preview: Another chapter of what has been an unusual Warriors season in many respects will be written on the Gold Coast, which has been a home away from home in recent seasons.
Bucking the historical trend, the Warriors have been much better away from the confines of Mt Smart, where they suffered their fourth loss this weekend last weekend against the Storm.
The Warriors have always enjoyed playing is the Gold Coast, where they enjoy the parochial support of the ex-pats. The club have an imposing record against the Titans, winning 14 of the last 15 matches between the clubs and they’re unbeaten on the Gold Coast since 2010.
The low-scoring defeat against the reigning premiers last weekend shouldn’t have dented the confidence too much however, with the eighth-placed Warriors to face the 12th placed Titans on a beautiful sunny day in south-east Queensland.
The Warriors have made four changes with Issac Luke being ruled while Blake Green returns with Karl Lawton and Leivaha Pulu named on the bench.
Titans: Michael Gordon, Anthony Don, Konrad Hurrell, Brenko Lee, Phillip Sami, AJ Brimson, Ash Taylor, Jarrod Wallace, Nathan Peats, Ryan James, Kevin Proctor, Keegan Hipgrave, Jai Arrow Interchange: Mitch Rein, Moeaki Fotuaika, Jack Stockwell, Will Matthews
Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C), David Fusitu’a, Gerard Beale, Solomone Kata, Ken Maumalo, Blake Green, Shaun Johnson, James Gavet, Jazz Tevaga, Agnatius Paasi, Isaiah Papali’i, Joseph Vuna, Simon Mannering Interchange: Sam Lisone, Bunty Afoa, Karl Lawton, Leivaha Pulu