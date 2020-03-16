Four players in SBW's Toronto Wolfpack self-isolating after feeling 'possible' coronavirus symptoms

Super League newcomers Toronto Wolfpack have suspended training and stood down their entire UK-based staff after four players experienced symptoms of coronavirus.



The Toronto Wolfpack team Source: Getty

The Canadian club's action means that their next fixture against Wakefield next weekend will almost certainly be postponed and is set to signal a potential shutdown of the league.



"Today, we have advised four of our players who have experienced mild possible symptoms of Covid-19 to self-isolate in accordance with the guidelines set by the UK government," head coach Brian McDermott said in a club statement.



"We take this very seriously and as a precaution, we have stood down our entire playing staff in the UK."



The four players have not been identified.

Toronto say they are now awaiting a directive from the Rugby Football League, who have instructed clubs to continue playing matches, but that could all change at a meeting of Super League clubs in Huddersfield on Monday.



"We train in an environment where we interact with students and members of the public and we vehemently do not want to act as a possible vector for Covid-19 which is why we have taken this immediate action," the statement added.



"The health and welfare of our players, staff, fans and partners is always our primary concern.

