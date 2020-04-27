Four NRL stars caught breaching social distancing rules to avoid immediate bans

The NRL confirmed today that Mitchell, Addo-Carr, Nathan Cleary and Tyronne Roberts-Davis would only have a one-game suspended ban for weekend incidents.



Mitchell admitted on Instagram yesterday afternoon they had "slipped up" after Addo-Carr on Sunday posted images on social media of them among a group on a property near Taree over the weekend.



Meanwhile, Cleary was put under investigation by the NRL for breaking social distancing rules after photos emerged of him reportedly with a group of women on Anzac Day.