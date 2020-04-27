TODAY |

Four NRL stars caught breaching social distancing rules to avoid immediate bans

Source:  AAP

The four NRL players caught breaching social distancing guidelines will avoid immediate bans with South Sydney's Latrell Mitchell and Melbourne's Josh Addo-Carr both fined NZ$21,499.

Josh Addo-Carr and Latrell Mitchell are in hot water. Source: Instagram

The NRL confirmed today that Mitchell, Addo-Carr, Nathan Cleary and Tyronne Roberts-Davis would only have a one-game suspended ban for weekend incidents.

Mitchell admitted on Instagram yesterday afternoon they had "slipped up" after Addo-Carr on Sunday posted images on social media of them among a group on a property near Taree over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Cleary was put under investigation by the NRL for breaking social distancing rules after photos emerged of him reportedly with a group of women on Anzac Day.

NRL star Nathan Cleary is being investigated by the NRL for allegedly breaking social distancing rules after being photographed with at least five women. Source: Nine

Penrith superstar Cleary and Newcastle fringe player Roberts-Davis will also be fined NZ$4299 as part of the sanctions.

League
Coronavirus Pandemic
Australia
