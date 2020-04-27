Four NRL stars avoid immediate bans after breaching social distancing rules

The NRL have been forced to defend their decision to enable Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr and Nathan Cleary to escape immediate bans for social distancing breaches.

Interim CEO Andrew Abdo levied NZ$51,500 worth of fines today, but claimed players deserved one more chance before missing matches for bringing the game into disrepute.

As part of the punishments, South Sydney fullback Mitchell and Melbourne winger Addo-Carr were both handed NZ$21,480 fines, with another NZ$32,285 suspended for their weekend of camping and trail bike riding.

Josh Addo-Carr and Latrell Mitchell are in hot water. Source: Instagram

Penrith superstar Cleary was also fined NZ$4296 - with another NZ$6445 suspended - after images emerged of him at home with a group of women on Anzac Day.

The images are now the subject of a police investigation, given NSW government rules restricted house visits during the coronavirus pandemic.

NRL star Nathan Cleary is being investigated by the NRL for allegedly breaking social distancing rules after being photographed with at least five women. Source: Nine

Newcastle reserve grader Tyronne Roberts-Davis has also been handed the same punishment, after being snapped alongside Mitchell, Addo-Carr and a group of friends over the weekend.

The quartet were also handed a suspended one-game ban, however that will only be activated if they breach the league's rules again this year.

The sanctions followed calls for the players to face lengthy suspensions, with Phil Gould among those calling for season bans after putting the NRL's comeback plans at risk.

"Everyone will have their views, my view is the financial penalty for Josh and Latrell is 50 times the public health order penalty," Abdo said.

"On top of that the potential of them missing games is significant for them, their teammates and clubs.

"Regardless of what individual punters may think, we've done what we think is fair and appropriate for the actions.

"I think this will hopefully act as a deterrent for the other players."

Mitchell and Addo-Carr both represented Australia at the end of last year, while Cleary is the NSW State of Origin halfback.

"The players have to understand that they are putting the game and the community at risk by their actions," chairman Peter V'landys said.

"It's certainly hard to accept such behaviour when the game is doing everything it can to persuade the community that its players are responsible and behave appropriately.

"The penalties have been structured so as to give these players one further opportunity to demonstrate that they can be trusted.

"If they contravene again, then those parts of the penalty that have been suspended will be activated and they may also be subject to further sanction."

NRL star Nathan Cleary with a group of women, reportedly taken on Anzac Day. Source: Nine

The players have five days to lodge an appeal.