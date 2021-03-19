Foul play or accident? Storm star faces ban after debatable head knock KOs opponent

Melbourne second-rower Felise Kaufusi faces up to three games on the sidelines for the hit that left Ryan Matterson concussed.

Kaufusi was handed a grade-two dangerous contact charge on Friday after his elbow pushed down on the head of Matterson as he fell in a tackle.

The Queensland State of Origin second-rower can escape with a two-game ban with an early guilty plea, but it will go to three weeks if he contests it and loses.

It comes after the incident sparked controversy in the Eels' 16-12 win.

Matterson was unable to return to the field after failing his HIA, but Kaufusi was able to remain on.

The NRL's head of football Graham Annesley confirmed on Friday it was not mandatory for players to be sin-binned if foul play led to a HIA, instead it was at the discretion of the referee and bunker.

But Eels coach Brad Arthur believed Kaufusi still should have been sin-binned.

"I thought that's what would happen, but it didn't so we just have to move on," Arthur said.