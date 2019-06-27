Forward Matt Lodge knocks back big offer from Warriors to stay with Broncos

Brisbane front-rower Matt Lodge has knocked back a big-money offer from the New Zealand Warriors to re-sign with the Broncos for a further three NRL seasons.

The Warriors tabled a big offer for the 24-year-old, who has rebuilt his career after joining the Broncos before the 2018 season.



Lodge's arrival at Red Hill was controversial after he had his registration approved by the NRL following two years out of the game due to a common assault conviction in the United States for an incident in New York in 2015.



He said the faith shown in him by the Broncos had outweighed the financial offer from the Warriors and he was delighted to be staying in Brisbane until the end of the 2022 campaign.



"It's been quite a long journey over the last few years but I've got my dream contract with my dream club," he said.



"There was some interest from other places and the money was good but at the end of the day I had to step back from that and I'm happy here.



"When I was out of the game I guess I looked forward to the first contract that would be put on the table and eventually I just drew a line and I'm happy with where I am and with what the club has given me - I recommitted here and I love this place."



Lodge's impressive 2018 form earned him the Broncos' forward-of-the-year prize and he was in the frame for a NSW State of Origin call-up before coach Brad Fittler opted for Newcastle's Daniel Saifiti for game two in Perth last month.



Broncos coach Anthony Seibold has spoken about Lodge's potential as a future captain of the Broncos, as he emerges as a leader of the young Brisbane pack.



"We've got a young group and Seibs made the decision to elevate me up to that leadership group and it's something that I enjoy doing because I get on so well with them," Lodge said.



"That came into my decision to stay as well.



"I'm really looking forward to building something with them here and working really hard both on and off the field to get the results we all dream of."

