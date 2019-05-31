Formidable backline named by NSW for Origin opener

Brad Fittler will place his faith in Penrith's dominant halves with Jarome Luai to partner Nathan Cleary on debut for NSW in the State of Origin opener.

NSW winger Josh Addo-Carr goes over for a try during Game II of State of Origin against the Queensland Maroons in 2019. Source: Photosport

Luai was one of three Panthers rookies named on a chaotic Sunday for NSW, who were forced into a last-minute change of plans with Tyson Frizell injured.

Frizell limped off with four minutes left in Newcastle's win over Manly, hurting his ankle and ruling him out of Game I after initially being slated for the second row.

It prompted Liam Martin to be called onto the Blues' bench, with fellow Panther Isaah Yeo moving to lock and Jake Trbojevic to prop alongside Daniel Saifiti.

Panthers winger Brian To'o is the other debutant, making for the five Panthers in the team after dethroning Daniel Tupou to claim a spot on the right wing.

South Sydney superstar Latrell Mitchell has also been recalled in the centres after being dropped in 2019 and injured last year, with Tom Trbojevic on the other edge.

Tariq Sims meanwhile won the battle for a second-row spot with Frizell out, meaning 10 players keeping their spot from Game III last year.

The decision to start Luai in the halves was easily the most contentious, after Fittler decided to drop Cody Walker and leave Wighton as the utility.

Cleary and Luai have won 28 of 29 games together since last June, with their only defeat coming in the grand final loss to Melbourne.

Luai also leads all five-eighth for try-assists this year, after having revealed in great detail how his time as a reserve in NSW camp last year helped his game.

"I'm really happy with the squad we've announced to face the Maroons for the opening game of the series," Fittler said.

"We've got a good mix of players from in-form teams and players who have worn the NSW Blues jumper with distinction in the past and never let their state down."

The Blues will also move Addo-Carr from the right to left wing, in a bid to partner him with Mitchell in the centres.

James Tedesco will again captain at fullback, with his fitness no doubt still of come concern after battling through the Sydney Roosters' win over Canberra.

NSW were at least able to breathe a sigh of relief on Sunday morning, when the match review committee ruled there was not enough flexion to charge left-edge second-rower Cameron Murray with a crusher tackle.

Yeo also avoided a ban for a high shot to be named on the bench, after being told by Fittler of his selection on the Nine Network's Footy Show.

Fittler is confident Brisbane prop Payne Haas will be able to recover from a knee injury to come off the bench alongside fellow prop Junior Paulo.

Haas has not suffered any medial damage, with the Blues confident he can overcome bone damage given Penrith hooker Apisai Koroisau and Souths winger Campbell Graham are their reserves.

Meanwhile the NSW government had made a last-ditch bid for Bankwest Stadium to host Origin I with a decision expected on the venue by Monday.

Townsville is the frontrunner to replace the MCG, which is now unlikely to host due to Covid-19 outbreak and Victoria lockdown.

NSW team for Origin 1: James Tedesco (c), Josh Addo-Carr, Latrell Mitchell, Tom Trbojevic, Brian To'o, Jarome Luai, Nathan Cleary, Daniel Saifiti, Damien Cook, Jake Trbojevic, Cameron Murray, Tariq Sims, Isaah Yeo.

Bench: Jack Wighton, Junior Paulo, Payne Haas, Liam Martin.