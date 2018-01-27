Former Warriors winger Manu Vatuvei suffers serious injury at Salford

Kiwis great Manu Vatuvei has suffered a serious injury a week out from the start of Super League season.

Salford's Manu Vatuvei leaves the field with an injury at the end of the match as his side slip to defeat against Wigan. Source: Photosport

Long-serving New Zealand Warriors winger Vatuvei injured his Achilles while training with Salford.

He is expected to be sidelined for a considerable period of time although the club wasn't specific when it released a statement, saying it was awaiting the result of scans.

"It's terribly unfortunate that Manu has sustained an injury this close to the start of the season," coach Ian Watson said.

"Manu has been terrific for us since signing midway through last season and he is a massive asset for the club both on and off the field."

The 31-year-old ended a 14-year, 226-game tenure at the Warriors midway through last season last year as his field time became reduced. He scored a record 152 tries for the Auckland NRL club.