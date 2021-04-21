Former Warriors prop Jack Hetherington hit with sixth ban in young career

Former Warriors prop Jack Hetherington has been slapped with a five-match ban for an awful coathanger tackle in the Bulldogs loss to the Cowboys over the weekend.

Hetherington was sent off for the 55th minute tackle on the Cowboys' Valentine Holmes, and the ban becomes his sixth in a 29-game NRL career, with his tally of 15 games missed more than half the number he has actually played.

Had it not been for his poor disciplinary record, Hetherington would have been able to cop a two-game ban.

The Bulldogs had been down 18-6 at the time of his sending off, and eventually fell 30-18 to remain bottom of the ladder and without a point through six rounds.