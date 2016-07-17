Former Warriors prop Charlie Gubb quits NRL for English side Widnes

Canberra NRL prop Charlie Gubb has signed a contract to immediately join English Championship club Widnes pending his UK visa.
The Vikings beat the transfer deadline to sign the Raiders forward for the rest of the 2018 season.
New Zealand-born Gubb, 28, had been lined up to join Championship club Leigh until they pulled the plug after missing out on promotion and he changed course for the Vikings.
"It's been a bit of a surreal 24 hours, but I'm excited by the opportunity that has emerged to join Widnes Vikings," Gubb said.
"I had a few different opportunities to consider but I was excited by the one presented to me by James Rule and Widnes Vikings.
"I know that the Vikings have some quality players and some very exciting young talent, so I'm looking forward to joining them in the fight to sustain their Super League status."
The 185cm tall prop began his career with New Zealand Warriors and has made five appearances for the Raiders in 2018.
Widnes interim head coach Francis Cummins said Gubb was a "no-nonsense front rower with an appetite for chasing people down".
"His signing, and the recent moves for Harrison Hansen and Liam Finn, have given us options and depth that we've lacked all season."