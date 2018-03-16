TODAY |

Former Warriors cult hero Charlie Gubb gives up rugby league to teach - report

1 NEWS
Topics
League
Warriors

Former Warriors player Charlie Gubb has reportedly hung up his rugby league boots to chase a career in teaching instead.

Fox Sports Australia reports the 28-year-old has made the decision after his new deal the London Broncos was never finalised.

"He has left rugby league and he is doing a teaching job in Wellington," Gubb's manager and former Kiwis coach Frank Endacott told Foxsports.com.au.

"I doubt he would come back to the game unless there was an offer which was good enough, and I think he's pretty disillusioned."

Gubb started his career at the Warriors as a member of their 2010 under-20s championship-winning side but was released by the Kiwi club soon after. 

He spent two years playing in the Queensland Cup before the Warriors re-signed and a 2013 debut soon followed.

Gubb became a fan favourite at the Warriors for his unflinching approach to the game, even when it saw him suspended for seven weeks by the NRL for a shoulder charge on Sea Eagle Darcy Lussick in 2016.

Gubb earned 39 appearances for the Warriors before he was left disappointed by them for not renewing his contract, forcing him to once again move offshore.

Now he has parted ways with Widnes and no new deal was put on the table, Gubb has decided to return to New Zealand and teach - a wasted opportunity of sorts, Endacott admits.

"He is at the perfect age, his fitness is really good and everywhere he goes he becomes a crowd favourite. His teammates love playing with him because he is tough and plays on the fine line.

"He's too good a player not to be playing, and you can only get so many knock backs before you give up. It is a great shame that he has chosen to have a spell out of the game."

Charlie Gubb takes on Jack Gosiewski Rabbitohs v Warriors NRL rugby league match at ANZ Stadium, Homebush Australia. Friday 18 August 2017. Photo: Paul Seiser / www.photosport.nz
Charlie Gubb and his Black Fern wife, Charlene, will make their Canberra sporting debuts on the same weekend. Source: Photosport
Topics
League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The Kiwis face the Tongan Sipi Tau during the Rugby League World Cup 2017 Pool B match - New Zealand Kiwis v Tonga played at Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand on Saturday 11 November 2017. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz
NZ to host plethora of international rugby league clashes as 2019 calendar revealed
2
Zach Murray of Australia, winner of the NZ Open.
Weaver says NZ Golf's 'korowai' is just a 'piece of faux fur'
3
Charlie Gubb takes on Jack Gosiewski Rabbitohs v Warriors NRL rugby league match at ANZ Stadium, Homebush Australia. Friday 18 August 2017. Photo: Paul Seiser / www.photosport.nz
Former Warriors cult hero Charlie Gubb gives up rugby league to teach - report
4
Fatima and Julian Savea.
Julian Savea alleges Toulon fans have threatened wife and daughter on social media
5
Tyrone May
Panthers' Tyrone May charged over sex tapes scandal
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Shaun Johnson kicks against the Knights

'He'll have a huge year' - NRL legend predicts Shaun Johnson to shine in Cronulla
Penrith Panthers.

'We don't live in a perfect world' - Panthers embarrassed as third sex tape emerges
Kieran Foran.

Kieran Foran 'fit, strong and happy' heading into new NRL season
Issac Luke. NRL Premiership Rugby League. Vodafone Warriors v Brisbane Broncos. Mt Smart Stadium. 14th April 2018. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz

Issac Luke re-signs with Warriors ahead of 2019 season