Former Warriors cult hero Charlie Gubb gives up rugby league to teach - report

Former Warriors player Charlie Gubb has reportedly hung up his rugby league boots to chase a career in teaching instead.

Fox Sports Australia reports the 28-year-old has made the decision after his new deal the London Broncos was never finalised.

"He has left rugby league and he is doing a teaching job in Wellington," Gubb's manager and former Kiwis coach Frank Endacott told Foxsports.com.au.

"I doubt he would come back to the game unless there was an offer which was good enough, and I think he's pretty disillusioned."

Gubb started his career at the Warriors as a member of their 2010 under-20s championship-winning side but was released by the Kiwi club soon after.

He spent two years playing in the Queensland Cup before the Warriors re-signed and a 2013 debut soon followed.

Gubb became a fan favourite at the Warriors for his unflinching approach to the game, even when it saw him suspended for seven weeks by the NRL for a shoulder charge on Sea Eagle Darcy Lussick in 2016.

Gubb earned 39 appearances for the Warriors before he was left disappointed by them for not renewing his contract, forcing him to once again move offshore.

Now he has parted ways with Widnes and no new deal was put on the table, Gubb has decided to return to New Zealand and teach - a wasted opportunity of sorts, Endacott admits.

"He is at the perfect age, his fitness is really good and everywhere he goes he becomes a crowd favourite. His teammates love playing with him because he is tough and plays on the fine line.