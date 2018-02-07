 

Former Warrior Patrick Ah Van scores try despite painful broken arm

New Zealand-born winger Patrick Ah Van scored a try for Widnes Vikings in their opening match of the season with a broken arm, it has been revealed.

The winger will miss three months of Super League action, but he still got the job done while he was on the field.
The 29-year-old complained of soreness in his arm but still touched down 10 minutes from the end of his side's 40-12 home win over Catalans Dragons in the Betfred Super League opener on Sunday, Britain's Press Association reports.

Scans later revealed a clean break and Ah Van, who played 54 matches for the Warriors in the NRL, will be out for up to three months.

"It's the nature of the beast in sport but you have got to feel sorry for Pat," Vikings coach Denis Betts said.

"He's worked hard to get himself in fantastic condition for the season.

"It is incredibly unfortunate that he has broken his arm in the first game of the season. It's something you can't account for and it was just a clash between two players in a tackle.

"We know that Pat is determined to come back as soon as possible from this injury, and we are looking forward to his return."

