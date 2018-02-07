New Zealand-born winger Patrick Ah Van scored a try for Widnes Vikings in their opening match of the season with a broken arm, it has been revealed.

The 29-year-old complained of soreness in his arm but still touched down 10 minutes from the end of his side's 40-12 home win over Catalans Dragons in the Betfred Super League opener on Sunday, Britain's Press Association reports.

Scans later revealed a clean break and Ah Van, who played 54 matches for the Warriors in the NRL, will be out for up to three months.

"It's the nature of the beast in sport but you have got to feel sorry for Pat," Vikings coach Denis Betts said.

"He's worked hard to get himself in fantastic condition for the season.

"It is incredibly unfortunate that he has broken his arm in the first game of the season. It's something you can't account for and it was just a clash between two players in a tackle.