Former Warrior Mason Lino involved in 'push and shove' outside Newcastle pub

AAP
The Newcastle Knights are considering banning their players from a popular city pub in the aftermath of an incident involving playmaker Mason Lino.

The Newcastle Herald reported that Lino was involved in a "push-and-shove" with two people outside the Greenroof Hotel on Saturday night.

It was outside the same venue that prop Jacob Saifiti was knocked out and suffered a broken leg in an altercation in last December.

Newcastle chief executive Philip Gardner confirmed the former Warriors halfback was involved in a "low level" incident last weekend.

"This has prompted the Knights to review and work collaboratively with the playing group to identify methods to best prepare for the remainder of the season including the avoidance of venues with previous issues," he said, via a statement.

The Newcastle Herald said the NRL integrity unit had been informed of the incident but would not be taking further action.

Knights halfback Mason Lino
Knights halfback Mason Lino Source: Getty
