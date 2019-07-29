Former Warrior Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad pounces on Penrith howler to score fifth try in four games

Penrith have been brought back to earth with a thud after having their seven- game NRL winning streak emphatically snapped 30-18 by Canberra.

The Panthers were on track for what would've equalled a club-record eighth- straight victory when they shot out to a 4-0 lead on Sunday in just the fourth minute.

But the Raiders wasted little time in taking the lead in the 15th minute, before kicking on with a dominant second half to claim their sixth win in seven games.

It was a resilient performance from Ricky Stuart's men, who had to contend with defending eight of the opening nine sets of the match.

"There's been a couple of games there where we've had a couple of early line breaks, could've scored some early points and we tend to go off our game a touch," Stuart said post-game.

"I thought that that type of scenario of football in the first 10-15 minutes got our heads on and got us into the battle."

The victory consolidates Canberra's grip on fourth spot, while the defeat for Penrith leaves them precariously placed in seventh position.

John Bateman continued his impressive maiden NRL season with another strong performance, scoring a try and running for a team-high 131 metres.

Jack Wighton added a try assist, line-break assist and 111 metres.

Canberra were holding onto a six-point lead at halftime but blew the game open with three tries in 13 minutes - all down their right edge.

The first was the try of the evening for the 15,560-crowd at Panthers Stadium.

What began with a Siliva Havili offload in their own half ended in Bateman burning James Maloney and Michael Oldfield kicking infield for Aidan Sezer to finish.

Penrith responded through Moses Leota, however the Raiders regained their two- try advantage via a questionable try to Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

The Canberra fullback pounced on a loose ball despite replays showing Josh Mansour had been pushed in mid-air by Jordan Rapana.

The contest was over when Rapana scored one himself five minutes later, with James Tamou crashing over for a consolation try.

Penrith seized the early lead when Brian To'o picked up his sixth try in six games.

However, the Raiders responded quickly through Josh Papalii, before Elliott Whitehead also crossed after Dean Whare was sin-binned for a professional foul.

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary was bemused by a number of 50-50 calls, and later admitted approaching the referees in the tunnel at halftime.

NRL head of elite football Graham Annesley is understood to have asked his officials about the incident but there are unlikely to be any complaints.

"I actually went to speak to our captain Jimmy Tamou to get him to talk to the refs, which he did," Cleary said.