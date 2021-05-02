Former Warrior and Kiwi Manu Vatuvei reveals he's the sports star facing meth charges

Former Warriors and Kiwis rugby league star Manu Vatuvei has outed himself as the sports star facing drug charges.

Manu Vatuvei. Source: Photosport

Vatuvei, who has had name suppression since he was charged with a number of alleged offences related to methamphetamine two years ago, posted a video on Instagram in which he admitted his legal battle.

“In 2019, I was charged with importation, possession and supply of methamphetamine,” he said.

“All these charges are accusations and I’ll be fighting [for] my innocence for all these charges.

Vatuvei acknowledged there would have questions but said his legal team had advised him that that was the only public comment he could make.