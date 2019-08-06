TODAY |

Former NRL star Valentine Holmes has NFL coach 'excited' ahead of debut

AAP
New York Jets head coach Adam Gase is excited to see how Australian former rugby league star Valentine Holmes performs in the team's preseason games.

Holmes is expected to make his NFL debut at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Friday against the New York Giants.

"I'm excited to see him get to play in some games and just kind of see how he reacts to all of that," Gase told reporters.

Gase has been tightlipped about who he will play against the Giants, but with his stars, including running back Le'Veon Bell and quarterback Sam Darnold, expected to sit out or receive short stints so long shots to make the 53-man regular season roster like Holmes will receive game time.

The Australian has been working out as a wide-receiver, running back and punt returner.

The Jets posted a video clip on Twitter of the former Cronulla, Queensland and Australia backline star outpacing two defenders to catch a touchdown pass in tight space during a practice session.

"That's a smooth play there, mate," the Jets headlined the clip.

Holmes is facing the same challenges as rugby league converts Jarryd Hayne, in 2015 with the San Francisco 49ers, and Jordan Mailata, currently with the Philadelphia Eagles, in grasping thick play books and then executing the plays on the field.

Gase said Holmes is "picking up the offence".

"That hasn't really been his issue," Gase said.

"It's just when everything starts moving super fast he's trying to get used to that and I think it's starting to work for him.

"It's slowing down for him and I think it'll just keep slowing down."

An "unofficial" depth chart compiled by the team's public relations staff and posted on the Jets' website points to the importance of Holmes impressing in the four preseason games.

Holmes is listed as the sixth and last running back on the depth chart and is not included as a wide receiver or punt returner.

The Jets will cut their roster from around 90 to 53 before the September 8 regular season opener.

Holmes' aim is to make the 53, but as a member of the NFL International Pathway program he is guaranteed a place on the Jets' practice squad for the season.

Practice squad players train with the team, but do not play games.

Holmes' Australian teammate Lachlan Edwards will also look to impress in the preseason to fend off journeyman challenger for the Jets' punting job, Matt Darr.

Edwards is entering his fourth year with the Jets and is favourite to retain the punting job.

The former Shark did brilliantly to reel in a long ball and get his feet down to complete a touchdown catch at Jets training camp.
