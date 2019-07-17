TODAY |

Former NRL star Sam Burgess allegedly fails road side drug test

Source:  AAP

Former NRL star Sam Burgess is due to spend more time fronting a magistrate after allegedly committing driving offences.

Sam Burgess.

The 32-year-old was allegedly driving a BMW X5 when stopped on the Hume Highway south of Sydney today.

"He was subjected to a random roadside drug test before being taken to Southern Highlands Police Station where he underwent a secondary oral fluid test," police said in a statement, without naming Burgess.

"The sample has been sent for further analysis."

The man was told to attend court for using an unregistered vehicle, and failing to obtain a NSW driver's licence after being in Australia for more than three months.

Numerous media outlets named the man as Briton Burgess, who was earlier in February convicted of intimidating his former father-in-law.

The retired star was sentenced to a two-year community corrections order, requiring him to be of good behaviour.

Burgess is due to face Moss Vale Local Court on the driving allegations on May 4.

