Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne's retrial for sexual assault charges set for March

Source:  AAP

Jarryd Hayne's retrial over claims he raped a woman during a stopover at her house has been locked in to start in Sydney on March 8.

Jarryd Hayne. Source: Getty

The two-time NRL player of the year, who later took up gridiron and rugby sevens, was tried in Newcastle in late 2020 over his encounter with a NSW woman in 2018.

That trial's jury was discharged on December 7 after failing to reach a verdict.

A second, two-week trial will begin in the Sydney District Court on March 8, Justice Derek Price confirmed on Friday.

Pre-trial issues will be argued at a hearing on February 25.

Hayne, who had his bail continued until that date, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault over the September 2018 incident.

The offences allegedly occurred when the former Kangaroo and State of Origin rugby league player visited the woman, then aged 26, at her home on Newcastle's outskirts on the night of the 2018 NRL grand final.

He'd stopped at the home while travelling from the Hunter Valley to Sydney.


