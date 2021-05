Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne sentenced to at least three years, eight months in jail for 2018 sexual assault

Disgraced former NRL star Jarryd Hayne has been jailed for at least three years and eight months for attacking a young woman in her bedroom on the night of the 2018 NRL grand final.



District Court Judge Helen Syme in Newcastle this afternoon said Hayne had to be jailed because non-consensual sexual intercourse was an extreme form of violence which the community expected courts to take very seriously.



The judge noted Hayne only stopped attacking the victim when she started to bleed, not when she was telling him no and stop.



"She (the victim) has every right to feel safe from attack in the privacy of her home," the judge said.



"The fact is she said no to the sexual activity the offender was forcing on her.



"The offender was fully aware the victim was not consenting.



"I do not accept the offender did not know or did not hear the victim telling him she did not want to have sex with him."



The judge said Hayne's decision to ignore the woman's pleas to stop when forcibly giving her oral and digital sexual intercourse only increased the objective seriousness of the crime.



Hayne's use of force was such that the victim had no chance to stop him given he had been a professional athlete.



Judge Syme said the victim's honesty had been tested at length during Hayne's trial but the jury and the judge believed her, not Hayne.



The loss of Hayne's career was a moral and natural consequence of his actions.



Judge Syme said it was hard to see Hayne's prospects of rehabilitation being regarded as high since he continues to maintain his innocence.



Hayne was jailed for a total of five years and nine months.