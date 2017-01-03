 

Former NRL star Chris Sandow fined around $300 for New Year's Day brawl

Former NRL star Chris Sandow has escaped a conviction over a New Year's Day brawl after agreeing to speak out against violence.

Sandow's return to the NRL in 2017 could be in doubt after a video surfaced of the 27-year-old being caught up in a street brawl.
Sandow was captured on video fighting on the street in Cherbourg, Queensland, in defence of his non-blood related "brother", who was allegedly threatened by other men the night before.

The 27-year-old was fined around $300 ($NZ315) after pleading guilty to a public nuisance charge in the Murgon Magistrates Court today.

Sandow avoided a conviction after he agreed to magistrate Andrew Hackett's unorthodox request that he become a community spokesman for conflict resolution in Cherbourg, stating he had the potential to be the next Johnathan Thurston.

"You hold a position in the community of pre-eminence," Mr Hackett said.

"I think you are a leader, leaders lead - fighting is not leading.

"Don't just play for yourself, it's what JT (Johnathan Thurston) does."

