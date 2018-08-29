Former NRL star Adam Blair made member of New Zealand Order of Merit

Adam Blair has lived the NRL dream winning a premiership, receiving over 50 international caps.

The pursuit of his oval-shaped dreams began 20 years ago when he left Te Tai Tokerau for Australia. However, it did come at a cost.

“Most probably the hardest time for me as a kid, the first three months.

“The last thing on my mind before I went to bed was…Nesian Mystic was the music for us back then.

“We played that every single day, it reminded us of home.”

As Blair discovered recently, following your passion can lead to the prestigious appointment of being made a Member of the New Zealand of Merit.

His wife was with him when he was informed about the honour.

“I didn’t know much about it to be honest, but as my wife was sitting on the couch, I said to her, 'I just got a call from the Governor-General, a lady there, and this is what’s happening.'

“She goes, ‘Oh, let me look it up.'

“I didn’t know much about it but as we’ve gotten to know about it, it’s obviously a really big honour for any person to receive, or even just being on the list.”

The NRL great is no stranger to success. He made his debut for the Melbourne Storm in 2006, which led to a premiership win in 2009.