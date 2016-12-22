Former NRL player's body reportedly found after going missing in November

A body believed to be that of former NRL player Chad Robinson has been found in a car in northwest Sydney.

Former Parramatta Eels player Chad Robinson went missing on November 26. Source: Getty

The 36-year-old father of three went missing from his Kellyville home on November 26, with his family reporting him missing the same night.

Police won't confirm, but several media outlets are reporting a body found in a car in Kenthurst this evening is that of Robinson.

The car was parked near the intersection of Marieba and Porters roads about 12.30pm when the body was found by electricity workers.

Police say there are no apparent suspicious circumstances but a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The former Parramatta Eels player had not been seen for almost a month after he left his house with no shoes, phone or wallet.