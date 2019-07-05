TODAY |

Former NRL enforcer Gorden Tallis cries as teammate's son makes first-grade debut

Former NRL hardman Gorden Tallis was reduced to tears, with news that former teammate Kevin Walters' son Billy was given the green light for his first grade debut.

A late-blooming five-eighth, 25-year old Billy Walters made a solid start to his NRL career last night, helping the Storm to a 16-14 win over the Dragons.

Tallis, who played with Walters senior for the Broncos and Queensland, couldn't hold in his emotions.

"It's probably one of Kevy's greatest achievements," Tallis said.

"He was a single dad for a long time. It's good."

Walters junior will now have a fight on his hand to keep hold of the Storm's number six jersey, as he is expected to make way for the return of Cameron Munster.

Gorden Tallis couldn't hide his emotions at the news of Billy Walters' first game. Source: Fox Sports
