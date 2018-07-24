 

Former NRL bad boy John Hopoate pleads guilty to striking charge

AAP
Rugby league bad boy John Hopoate has pleaded guilty to striking and has been suspended until his remaining three code of conduct charges are heard next week.

Playing for the Narraweena Hawks, Hopoate was due to front the NSWRL Conduct Review Panel tonight but it has been delayed until next week after he advised them he was unavailable.

The striking charge followed an on-field incident in which he was sent-off during a match against the Forestville Ferrets in the Manly District Junior Rugby League competition last weekend.

Manly won the match 26-20. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Photo: Photosport
John Hopoate in action at Ericsson Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday 12th March, 2005. Source: Photosport
