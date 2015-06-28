 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

League


Former Kiwis star Shaun Kenny-Dowall charged with drug possession after nightclub cocaine bust

share

Source:

AAP

Sydney Roosters star and former New Zealand international Shaun Kenny-Dowall has been charged with drug possession after he was allegedly caught with half a gram of cocaine at a Sydney nightclub.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall scores for the Roosters

Police said a 29-year-old man was searched at the Ivy nightclub on George Street about 1am Friday and officers allegedly found .46 grams of the drug in a small resealable bag.

"The man was issued with field court attendance notice for possessing prohibited drugs and he's expected to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on June 21," a police spokeswoman told AAP.

The Kiwi national was last year acquitted of domestic violence after he was accused of headbutting, pushing and putting his former girlfriend Jessica Peris in a headlock.

A magistrate found Ms Peris, who is the daughter of former senator Nova Peris, was an unreliable witness.

The 29-year-old always maintained his innocence and said he was a stronger person for having been through the ordeal.

"You don't know how good you've got it until it's that close to being taken away from you," he said at the time.

After the acquittal, Roosters coach Trent Robinson said Kenny-Dowall was in "a better place" than the previous year and needed his rugby league routine to continue.

"He just wants to play footy and he wants to get back to things the way they were before," Robinson had said.

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Former Kiwis star Shaun Kenny-Dowall charged with drug possession after nightclub cocaine bust

00:29
2
Anderson showed his versatility in the field dismissing Gujarat's batsman Dinesh Karthik.

Watch: 'Beautiful catch!' Corey Anderson soars through the air to take outstanding catch for Delhi

00:28
3
Manchester United defeated Celta Vigo 1-0 in their Europa semi-final match.

Watch: Marcus Rashford scores brilliant swerving Man United goal from free-kick to sink Celta Vigo

00:30
4
The Kiwi heavyweight has issued a promise to those intending on illegally viewing his bout with Razvan Cojanu this weekend.

'If I catch you, you're going to be in trouble' - Joseph Parker's warning to illegal streamers

5
Marty Banks of the Highlanders kicks to touch

'I'm pretty happy with where I am' - unheralded Marty Banks humble after Highlanders heroics

02:24
The NZTA says the country’s new roading infrastructure can handle vehicles driving faster.

Improved New Zealand roads will cope with pressure of 110km/h speed limit - NZTA

"It's a whole new set of engineering and we believe it's time to increase the speed."

01:58
Buckingham Palace says the move is not related to any health issue, the duke will retire in August.

Watch: Prince Philip jokes about why he's stepping down from public engagements: 'Well I can't stand up for much longer'

The royal looked relaxed as he attended a reception for members of the Order of Merit this morning.


16:17
The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

Exclusive with Lorde: Superstar opens up on NZ, her new album and 'being as true to myself as I can because I know I'm quite strange'

The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

01:55
Kiwis are being advised to think twice this winter before shelling out for pricey over-the-counter cold and flu remedies.

Got the sniffles or a cough? Why you might be wasting your money on many cold and flu remedies

Kiwis are being advised to think twice before shelling out for over-the-counter remedies.

Wellington

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

The capital has beaten stiff international competition to emerge on top.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ