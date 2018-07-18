 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Former Kiwis skipper Mark Graham set to become first New Zealander inducted in NRL Hall of Fame

share

Source:

AAP

Rugby league's golden 1990s featured prominently as six players - including five from the era - were named as inductees into the NRL Hall of Fame last night.

Graham played 146 NRL games and 29 Tests for the Kiwis.
Source: 1 NEWS

Petero Civoniceva, Mark Graham, Cliff Lyons, Steve Menzies, Ricky Stuart and Gorden Tallis were recognised for their playing achievements and will join the 100 inaugural members from 2008.

The six will be formally inducted at a ceremony at the SCG on August 1, which will also announce up to two new Immortals.

They were selected by a panel of 25 judges.

Longevity, individual achievements and representative appearances were all considered in the make-up of the players to be added.

Graham, a North Sydney stalwart and New Zealand Test captain in the 1980s, became the first Kiwi recognised.

Between the other five inductees there was a total of 1393 premiership matches, 123 Tests and 90 State of Origins played - as well as 12 premierships won.

Front rower Civoniceva was known for his uncompromising approach on the field but for being a gentleman off it and logged 309 NRL games between Brisbane and Penrith as well as 33 Origins for Queensland.

Former Manly teammates Lyons (332) and Menzies (349) were at the core of a strong Sea Eagles team in the 1990s; the former a deft playmaker, the latter a seemingly unbreakable utility who became the highest try-scoring forward in the game.

Mark Graham, Kiwis Long Luncheon, hosted by The Mad Butcher, Sir Peter Leitch. Ellerslie Convention Centre, Auckland. 12 June 2015. Copyright Photo: WIlliam Booth / www.photosport.co.nz

Former Kiwis skipper Mark Graham.

Source: Photosport

Stuart was a scheming halfback who spent much of his career with Canberra and played 14 State of Origins for NSW and nine Tests for Australia before embarking on a coaching career.

Tallis was perhaps the most dominant forward in the competition during the mid to late 1990s with the Brisbane Broncos and went on to shine for both the Maroons and Queensland.

Related

NRL

Kiwis

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:00
1
The Kiwi heavyweight is set to take on Whyte at the O2 Arena in London on July 29.

Joseph Parker says 'we are here for war' on arrival in London for Dillian Whyte fight

2

Warriors show sportsmanship with post-game tribute to retiring Bronco Sam Thaiday

3
Amanaki Mafi #8 of Melbourne Rebels passes the ball during the Melbourne Rebels vs Queensland Reds in the Vodafone Super Rugby at AMMI Park, Melbourne, Australia on 23 February 2018. Picture by Martin Keep.

Rebels fine players involved in alleged Dunedin assault $16k each

00:23
4
Graham played 146 NRL games and 29 Tests for the Kiwis.

Former Kiwis skipper Mark Graham set to become first New Zealander inducted in NRL Hall of Fame

5
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle's Mother Doria Ragland. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

'We just wanted her to survive' - Serena Williams' husband puts Wimbledon loss in perspective in heartfelt tribute


04:35
The controversy is being hailed as a propaganda victory for the Russian President.

Trump unfazed by broad condemnation of Putin summit, says it went 'even better' than meeting with NATO allies

The tweeted defence came after Trump openly questioned his own intelligence agencies' findings Russia meddled in the 2016 US election

02:59
Richard Turipa started doing art class at the city mission, and discovered a hidden talent.

Meet the Auckland man who went from living on the streets to selling art in London

Richard Turipa started taking art classes at the Auckland City Mission - and discovered he had a talent.

01:48
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Lots of decent fine weather over the next couple of days

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

00:40
Tha Dah Paw was at the Auckland beach and saw the incident unfold.

'He couldn't swim' – daughter speaks about tragic death of parents who drowned after being swept off rocks at Muriwai Beach

Tha Dah Paw was at the rugged Auckland beach and saw the awful incident unfold.


02:10
Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect to their culture.

The haka group bringing Māori culture to Melbourne - 'It helps us connect with New Zealand'

Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect with their culture.