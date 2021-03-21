TODAY |

Former Kiwis skipper Dallin Watene-Zelezniak set for ban after dangerous tackle

Source:  AAP

Former Kiwis captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is staring down the barrel of a two-game NRL ban for his high shot on former teammate Nathan Cleary.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former Kiwis skipper could see a two-game ban for his high shot on Nathan Cleary. Source: SKY

Watene-Zelezniak was one of two wingers charged on Sunday, with North Queensland's Kyle Feldt also facing at least two games out for a dangerous tackle.

Canterbury flyer Watene-Zelezniak was sin-binned in Saturday's 28-0 loss to Penrith, for a head-high tackle on Cleary that ended the Panthers' halfback's game early.

Cleary has since passed a HIA and is expected to be fit to play in Thursday's grand final rematch against Melbourne.

But Watene-Zelezniak is unlikely to return so soon after the grade-two careless tackle charge was levelled against him.

The Bulldogs winger will miss two weeks with an early guilty plea, while the suspension will go into a third week if he challenges it at the judiciary and loses.

Meanwhile, Feldt was handed a grade-two charge for a dangerous throw, after upending St George Illawarra centre Jack Bird in the Cowboy's 25-18 defeat.

Feldt can take a two-game ban with an early guilty plea but if he fights the charge and loses it will result in three games on the sidelines.

League
NRL
Kiwis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:36
'Greatest achievement' - Richie McCaw teased by wife with video of him playing bagpipes at Wiggles show
2
Goalkeeper scores dramatic injury time equaliser with clinical finish
3
Crusaders make Blues pay for ill-discipline to stay undefeated
4
NZ Olympic Committee disappointed overseas fans barred from Tokyo Games
5
Thousands of rowers descend on Cambridge for roaring return of Maadi Cup
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Foul play or accident? Storm star faces ban after debatable head knock KOs opponent
00:46

NRL legend Thurston throws support behind Warriors playing entire 2022 in NZ

Warriors sign 18-year-old to replace departing Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Queensland Cowboys and Tonga star Jason Taumalolo suffers broken hand