Former Kiwis big man Sia Soliola signs two-year extension with Canberra Raiders

Canberra have re-signed big man Sia Soliola to a two-year NRL contract extension which will likely see him finish his career in the nation's capital.

Josh Hodgson of the Raiders and team mate Iosia Soliola tackle Ben Matulino of the Warriors.

Source: Getty

Soliola on Monday put pen to paper on a deal to remain at the Raiders until the end of the 2020 season.

The former New Zealand and Samoan international will be 34 by the end of the deal.

It's also a huge boost for Ricky Stuart's forward stocks following the loss of Shannon Boyd and Junior Paulo next year to Gold Coast and Parramatta respectively.

But the Raiders have shored up their front row by re-signing Soliola and Josh Papalii and luring Englishman Ryan Sutton.

"I'm really excited and happy to be remaining in Canberra," Soliola said.

"I broke the news to my son Israel and he's really excited too. Canberra has become a home for our family and we are looking forward to staying here.

"Although our results on the field haven't been where we wanted to be this year, I know we've got a very talented group of players here for the next couple of seasons and I'm very humbled to be a part of that."

