Former Kiwi Addin Fonua-Blake sent off after vile outburst at referee

A sorry Addin Fonua-Blake will learn today how hard the NRL's match review committee come down on him for the abuse of a referee in Manly's loss to Newcastle.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fonua-Blake was sent from the field after the siren at Lottoland on Sunday, following a controversial last-minute decision in the 14-12 loss.

Television audio clearly picked up the Sea Eagles prop calling referee Grant Atkins a "f***ing r*****" before being marched from the field.

The Manly firebrand immediately apologised after coming off the field, and again later in a statement issued by the NRL club.

"Referees have a very tough job and we all need to respect their decisions even when we may not agree with them,'' Fonua-Blake said

"I should not have let my emotions get the better of me and I am very sorry for the comments I made.

"I'd also like to offer my sincere apology to anyone offended by the regrettable language that I used. I let myself and my club down.

"That is not who I am or what this Club stands for."

But it may not save him from a ban.

Given he has no carryover points or weighting, a grade-one contrary conduct offence would only result in a fine.

A grade-two would mean he misses one game with an early guilty plea, while a grade-three would see him spend two weeks on the sidelines.

The match review committee could however opt to send him straight to the judiciary panel if they want to ban him for additional weeks without an initial grading.

Newcastle prop David Klemmer did escape with a grade-one charge and fine after being accused of calling a referee a "f***ing idiot" in the final round last year.

Sunday's incident came after Manly were angered by not being awarded a last- minute penalty when winger Tevita Funa was pushed chasing his own kick on the siren.

The play was sent to the bunker for a possible penalty try or professional foul, but video official Jared Maxwell found no wrongdoing from Knights Tex Hoy and Bradman Best.

Meanwhile fellow Manly prop Martin Taupau could also be looked at by the match review committee for a high hit on Sione Mata'utia.

The first-half shot was penalised but not placed on report.