Former England league star Rob Burrow diagnosed with motor neurone disease at 37

Former England and Leeds rugby league star Rob Burrow has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease aged 37.

Burrow belied his 165cm stature to play 492 games for the Rhinos, earning 15 Test caps for England and five for Great Britain.

In an interview with the BBC, Burrow was explaining that he has good days and bad days before being overcome by emotion, with former teammate and Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield there to comfort him.

"Regrettably, I am confirming that I have been diagnosed with motor neurone disease, I would like to thank everyone for the support I have received already since being given my diagnosis,” Burrow said.

"I know I have a big challenge in front of me but knowing that I have the love and support of so many people will give me inspiration and strength.

"I am very positive about the situation and intend to battle the condition as I still feel fit and well.

"I would like to ask for privacy at this time so I can adjust to the battle I have ahead and spend time with those closest to me ahead of Christmas and New Year."

Burrow, who is the head coach of the Rhinos reserves, won three World Club Challenges, two Challenge Cups and three League Leaders Shields.

