Former Bulldogs prop Sam Kasiano impressing in Storm NRL pre-season

Melbourne veteran Tim Glasby predicts Sam Kasiano will be a seamless substitute for Jordan Maclean as the Storm mount their 2018 NRL premiership defence.

Sam Kasiano of the Bulldogs

The former Bulldogs and Kiwi Test prop took a pay cut to join Melbourne after coach Craig Bellamy told him he could help him recapture his career-best form.

Glasby, who returned to training this week after a break-out year that included State of Origin selection, likes what he's seen so far from Kasiano.

"He seems to be training really well and he's a big guy and he has great leg speed and good skills too so it's been good to see that out on the field," Glasby said.

"Hopefully he can keep working on all of that and we can bring it in to how we play as a team."

Part of the Kangaroos World Cup squad, McLean has moved to the Cowboys, leaving a big hole in the Storm pack.

But Glasby feels Kasiano will be a more than adequate replacement.

"I think Sam probably uses the ball a bit more in terms of passing than what big Jordan did but in terms of the size and leg speed they're both very big people and they're quick off the mark.

"I don't think anyone replaces any particular player, I think everyone's different in certain ways but there's some similarities there."

Glasby's 2017 will be hard to top, having played in Queensland's Origin triumph and then the grand final victory.

But fresh from a walking holiday in Italy and sight-seeing in Iceland, he's up for trying, starting with the World Club Challenge against Leeds in Melbourne in February.

The 28-year-old prop said the team was already adjusting to cover the loss of Test halfback Cooper Cronk, who is now with the Sydney Roosters.

"It will be a change for us all but it's a change we knew was coming and the club's prepared for it really well," Glasby said.