Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams officially signs deal with Toronto Wolfpack

Sonny Bill Williams has officially signed with the Toronto Wolfpack and will return to rugby league with the expansion UK Super League franchise.

The two-year deal is reported to be worth $10.4 million and includes shares in the club, which would make Williams the first athlete to be a part-owner of the club they were representing.

The dual international began his decorated career in rugby league, representing the Bulldogs in the NRL from 2004 until his high-profile walkout on the club in 2008.

After five seasons in rugby including winning the 2011 Rugby World Cup with the All Blacks, Williams returned to rugby league in 2013, joining the Roosters where he won a Premiership in his first year.

He returned to rugby in 2015, winning another World Cup that year.

In a statement released by NZ Rugby, Williams said he was grateful for the opportunities he has received in New Zealand, and thanked his "All Blacks family", and those he'd played alongside.

"Alhamdulillah, I have been blessed."

In a statement released by his new team, he said he was looking forward to performing on the field, and mentoring young players off it.