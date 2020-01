The Sydney Roosters have announced a surprise addition to their NRL Nines squad with Sydney Swans hero Nick Davis to make his long-awaited rugby league debut.

Nick Davis grew up playing AFL. Source: Twitter/Sydney Roosters

The 39-year-old AFL premiership winner grew up playing league in Cronulla until he was around 16, and said he always considered making the code-switch.

Davis won a premiership with the Swans in 2005 and played 168 AFL games across his career.