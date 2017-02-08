 

Foran eager to stay with Warriors post-2017: 'He doesn't see himself as a player who hops from club to club'

AAP

Newly approved Warriors five-eighth Kieran Foran has expressed his willingness to remain at the Auckland-based club long-term.

Stephen Kearney couldn't help himself when discussing what his new signing will bring to the Warriors in 2017.
Foran, 26, had his one-year deal at the NRL club registered on Wednesday after successfully demonstrating his mental health and fitness to play.

He was also forced by the governing body to sever his connection to colourful Sydney gambling identity Eddie Hayson.

With the four-month contract saga resolved, Foran is now free to complete an all-Kiwi Warriors spine alongside Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Shaun Johnson and Issac Luke.

The Kiwi playmaker is delighted to be taking his first steps back into professional Rugby League.
However, he will have to wait until the side's round-three match against the Bulldogs in Dunedin before returning to the football field.

He will also have to pass one final psychological evaluation after an Auckland psychiatrist confirmed to the NRL that Foran could return to the game.

Warriors chief Jim Doyle said on Wednesday that, with his immediate future settled, Foran was keen to stay in Auckland.

The Warriors fullback shares a moment he had with the troubled recruit in the gym while doing their injury rehab.
But the club would wait until Foran had successfully bedded into the Warriors set-up before discussing an extension.

"Kieran doesn't see himself as a player who hops from club to club, you've seen that at Manly," Doyle said.

"We've had a few discussions around that already but we've said, let's take it one step at a time, get the registration, get on the field."

Doyle also said that any contract extension would be dependent on the still- unknown size of the salary cap from 2018.

The current $7m cap is predicted to rise in line with a new broadcast deal, but a collective bargaining agreement has not yet been nailed down.

Foran still has long way to go before returning to the NRL but Kearney has already witnessed a big change in the troubled playmaker.
"You can only spend X amount of dollars or link things to percentages, so it does make it a little bit muddy," Doyle said.

Irrespective of any extension, Doyle said he was glad to see Foran get his life back together in Auckland after a difficult 12 months.

He had surrounded himself with good people in Auckland, including godfather Don Mackinnon and was almost fully recovered from a serious shoulder injury.

"This process is not just about ticking boxes for the NRL," Doyle said.

"He wants to be a good family man, he's got two young kids and he's doing this to better himself, to be the best person he can."

