Folau begins training with Catalans as French club bosses prepare to face music over his signing

Israel Folau has begun training with his new teammates in the south of France as Catalans Dragons chairman Bernard Guasch prepares to face the music over the controversial signing.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The French Super League club imposed a media blackout after announcing a week ago that the dual-code international - banned by Rugby Australia last May over homophobic comments he made on social media - has signed a 12-month contract with them.

The Catalans refused to say when the player was due to arrive from Australia and cancelled plans for a press conference following a barrage of unwelcome publicity.

Folau, who said "hell awaits" gay people, is thought to have flown in yesterday and was seen arriving at Stade Gilbert Brutus on Tuesday morning.

The Dragons' next match is at Wakefield on Monday and coach Steve McNamara could be tempted to inlude him in his squad after losing a host of outside backs to injury.

Israel Folau and Keegan Hirst. Source: Getty

Folau, signed as a straight replacement for Fiji international Brayden Wiliame, has been out of action since last playing for the Waratahs last April and his last game of league was 10 years ago.

Meanwhile, Guasch is expected to make a rare appearance at a meeting of Super League clubs in Salford on Wednesday to explain his club's behaviour.

The vast majority of clubs, along with the Rugby Football League and Super League, have publicly stated their opposition to the signing and made a request for Guasch to attend what is a routine get-together but with the Folau signing set to come up under any other business.

Folau sued Rugby Australia for after it terminated his contract and reached a settlement in December after arguing it amounted to religious discrimination.