League


Flying Fijian Suli Vunivalu scores to seal Storm thrashing of Bulldogs

Melbourne have begun the post-Cooper Cronk era with a Cameron Munster-led 36-18 win over a gutsy Canterbury in Perth.

The 2017 premiers Melbourne picked up where they left off, with a 36-18 win over Canterbury.
Source: SKY

Despite a summer of unwanted headlines about errant behaviour, Munster starred in front of 38,824 fans last night at Optus Stadium.

After Billy Slater's shoulder injury forced Craig Bellamy to shift him from the halves to fullback, Munster set up two tries in nine minutes late in the second half which proved decisive.

He also came up with a try-saver on Danny Fualolo before throwing a cut-out pass for Suliasi Vunivalu's try which put the icing on the cake for the premiers.

There were positive signs for new Dogs coach Dean Pay with star recruit Kieran Foran displaying form of old after two injury-affected years.

Playmaker-turned-fullback Moses Mbye was outstanding in his first outing in the No.1 jersey, although he did come up with a costly error which led to Josh Addo- Carr racing 85m to score.

Young Storm halves Ryley Jacks and Brodie Croft had mixed outings - both kicking out on the full in the first half - however Munster took control of the contest.

The scores were level at 12-12 midway through the first half before Munster put his stamp on the game.

First he burst through the line to send a flying Addo-Carr between the posts before laying on a four-pointer for Kenny Bromwich.

Matt Frawley's try after the break reduced the Storm's lead to just six points, but Addo-Carr snatched the ball from Mbye's grasp for a runaway try and his second of the night.

Former Bulldogs front-rower Sam Kasiano also made his Storm debut.

Bellamy described the victory as scrappy and praised Munster for changing the course of the match.

"He didn't have a touch for a while but when he did he caused some problems," Bellamy said of his No.1

"He's a very, very talented player. And it doesn't matter what position he plays, he's always going to have an impact. I thought he was on our best for us tonight and probably turned the game for us."

Pay said while there was a lot to like about their first-up effort, there was plenty to improve on.

"I thought there were some positive signs there, Kieran was quite good, Moses was good at the back, I thought he played particularly well," Pay said.

"Ray Faitala-Mariner was good on the edge and played 80 minutes so there were some positive signs there."

