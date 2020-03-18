'Fly high my queen' - Tongan league star Konrad Hurrell flooded with support after mother dies

Former Warriors centre Konrad Hurrell is being flooded with messages of support from former teammates following the death of his biggest fan, his mother Fatafehi.

Leeds's Konrad Hurrell celebrates his try against Toronto at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds, England. Source: Photosport

Hurrell’s mother was a big part of the 28-year-old’s game with his iconic try celebration – a kiss down the lens of an in-goal camera – always directed to his mum back in Tonga.

Following her death, Hurrell has taken to his Instagram account to pay tribute to her with pictures and videos of happy times they shared.

“We appreciate all the love that everyone have [sic] shown us. Thank you all from our lil family to yours,” Hurrell said in one post.

Accompanying it was a video of his mother dancing – a memory Hurrell said captured her personality perfectly.

“This was her spirit always dancing always smiling and making sure we are happy.

“Fly high my Queen.”

Hurrell’s long-time partner Bec Bates also posted on Instagram about the death and thanked ‘Mama’ for making her feel part of the family.

“Thank you for opening your arms and heart and welcoming me into your beautiful family,” she wrote.

“I’ve never been around such an infectious personality with a huge smile and an even bigger heart. Koni was lucky to get those attributes from you.

“So many hearts are broken right now but we won’t say goodbye because your presence is more obvious than ever.

“We will still blow you kisses because we know you can see them every time now. Ofa atu Mama, we will see you so soon.”

Tributes have come in from Hurrell’s former teammates as well, with Shaun Johnson, Jazz Tevaga and Sam Lisone among those reaching out.

Hurrell spent five seasons with the Warriors before continuing his NRL career with the Gold Coast Titans in 2016.