Flights booked for four Warriors players to leave NRL side and return to NZ

Plans to reunite with family in New Zealand have been given the green light for Warriors players David Fusitu’a, Ken Maumalo, Agnatius Paasi and King Vuniyayawa, 1 NEWS can reveal.



Warriors winger David Fusitu'a scores a try against the Penrith Panthers. Source: Photosport

The Warriors have today booked flights for the quartet to return on July 27 – two days after their daunting clash with the Roosters on the Central Coast.

Earlier this month the Warriors told the NRL that players – initially Fusitu’a, Maumalo and Paasi - would return to New Zealand if their families were not granted an exemption to enter Australia and this weekend’s match against the Cronulla Sharks on July 19 was set as the final deadline.

But that was pushed back after the New Zealand Government requested Air New Zealand temporarily stop all incoming international flights to ease the stress on the country’s 28 isolation facilities which are struggling to house around 6,000 people.

The cancellation of flights throughout most of July initially left a number of Kiwis fearing they would not be able to return home at all.

The Warriors players learned the earliest they could return home was when Air New Zealand resumed flights across the Tasman from July 27.