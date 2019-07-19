TODAY |

First woman to referee in the NRL now looking forward after historic achievement

AAP
Referee Belinda Sharpe is eagerly looking forward to her next game after her historic NRL debut in Brisbane's 28-6 win over Canterbury.

Sharpe became the first woman to referee a professional rugby league match in the game's 111-year history on Thursday night at Suncorp Stadium.

With friends and family watching on from the stands, the 31-year-old ran the game alongside experienced grand final and State of Origin referee Ben Cummins.

Cummins took the lead for the game's big calls such as placing Bronco Kotoni Staggs on report for lifting his knees in a tackle by Bulldog Corey Harawira- Naera and referring a decision to the bunker which resulted in a late penalty try to Broncos winger Corey Oates.

Nonetheless Sharpe was thrilled by how her first game in charge at the highest level went.

"It was, I guess, everything I hoped it would be. Really enjoyed the experience," Sharpe said.

"I can't wait to get back out there. Once you have a taste of it you certainly want more and I'm really looking forward to the next game."

Sharpe's milestone comes after she and Kasey Badger were promoted to the full- time NRL referees squad at the start of the year.

While Sharpe's work was mostly straightforward, she showed her leadership at one point by telling Broncos veteran Alex Glenn to back off after he continued his protests over a decision a bit too long in the second half.

Sharpe's efforts didn't go unnoticed by retired great Johnathan Thurston, who was providing commentary.

"Her communication's been great on the field," Thurston told the Nine Network.

"What she's done, it's very inspirational, especially having four daughters of my own. Someone no doubt they'll be looking up to."

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 18: Referee Belinda Sharpe calls out to the players during the round 18 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Suncorp Stadium on July 18, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
Belinda Sharpe became the first woman to referee an NRL game. Source: Getty
