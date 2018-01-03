'I firmly deny the allegations' – Jarryd Hayne returns to Eels training amidst rape accusation

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
Rugby
League
Cricket
Football
Netball
Basketball
Golf
Commonwealth Games
1 NEWS Sport Reporter
no more content
back to top
loading error
sport
Witnesses say the fire on the slopes of Mt Alpha is near the Top 10 Holiday Park.
Heavy rain warnings are now in place for several regions with Auckland expected to get 70-90mm of rain tomorrow.
Motorists are being reminded to stay patient and expect delays.
Rescuers were working to pull victims from the hard-to-reach area in Pasamayo, about 70 kilometres north of Lima.
Critics say what was offensive was Logan Paul's giggling and joking about the body.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ