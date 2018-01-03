 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


'I firmly deny the allegations' – Jarryd Hayne returns to Eels training amidst rape accusation

share

Matt Manukia 

1 NEWS Sport Reporter

The NRL star fronted media for the first time since the allegations two weeks ago.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Related

Matt Manukia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

2
New Zealand's Doug Bracewell celebrates the wicket of Chris Gayle. New Zealand Black Caps v West Indies, first One Day International cricket, Cobham Oval, Whangarei, New Zealand. Wednesday, 20 December, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Guptill, Munro get Black Caps off to flying start in T20 finale against Windies

01:02
3
The Parramatta Eels star is accused of rape dating back to 2015.

Watch: Jarryd Hayne refuses to answer questions about rape allegations - 'I'm just going to avoid it'

00:37
4
The front rower was lucky enough to meet the tennis star at the ASB Classic.

Watch: Star-struck All Blacks prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi asks for photo with Caroline Wozniacki

00:23
5
The fiery batsman has adapted his tools to match his style.

Brendon McCullum reveals unique baseball-style knob on bat - 'Otherwise my hand slips off when I slog it!'

00:39
The fire broke out behind houses and a holiday park and has spread over a wide area.

Large fire rages on slopes of Wanaka mountain near homes

Witnesses say the fire on the slopes of Mt Alpha is near the Top 10 Holiday Park.

02:02
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Ferocious weather set to hammer North Island with thunderstorms, and flash flooding possible

Heavy rain warnings are now in place for several regions with Auckland expected to get 70-90mm of rain tomorrow.

To cut in or not cut in – that is the question.

Holiday traffic expected to cause headaches north of Auckland and in Waikato

Motorists are being reminded to stay patient and expect delays.

00:24
The accident happened on the “Devil’s Curve” around 70km, north of Lima.

At least 30 dead after bus plunges from 'Devil's Curve' highway onto rocky beach in Peru

Rescuers were working to pull victims from the hard-to-reach area in Pasamayo, about 70 kilometres north of Lima.

00:35
Logan Paul apologises after getting slammed for sharing footage of a body hanging in a Japanese forest known as a suicide spot.

'I don't expect to be forgiven' - YouTube star apologises for posting video of dead body

Critics say what was offensive was Logan Paul's giggling and joking about the body.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 