Fiji's Apisai Koroisau latest player to reject Warriors, to sign with Bulldogs instead

The Warriors appear to have missed out on the signature of Fijian hooker Apisai Koroisau, with the Manly Sea Eagles rake reported to be close to joining the Bulldogs for next season.

Reported to be interested in Koroisau earlier this month, the Warriors look to have missed out on another of their 2020 recruitment targets, with the 26-year-old certain to pen a three-year deal with the Bulldogs after being told his future lay elsewhere by Manly coach Des Hasler.

Current first-choice hooker Issac Luke is off contract at the end of the current season, while other options Karl Lawton and Nathaniel Roache have had their first-grade prospects hampered by injuries over the past two seasons.

Jazz Tevaga is another option for the Warriors. However, he has recently been used both as an interchange forward and lock in the 2019 season.

Broncos teenager David Fifita is reportedly another target for the Warriors. But the Brisbane Courier Mail claims he will re-sign with his current club, not interested in joining the Warriors.

Koroisau's snub is just the latest for the Warriors, having been snubbed by the likes of Jake Turpin and Matt Lodge of the Broncos, while their attempts to sign Parramatta's Dylan Brown were in breach of current NRL rules.