Fijian league team delivers beautiful thank you song to staff at Sydney quarantine hotel

A Fijian rugby league team has delivered a touching thank you to staff at their quarantine hotel in Australia.
Video from the last day of the Kaiviti Silktails’ stay at the Sofitel Wentworth Hotel in the Sydney CBD showed members of the squad singing and clapping from their hotel room balconies.
Other guests could be seen gathered watching from their own balconies, some filming the beautiful singing.
The Silktails will continue preparing for their maiden season in the Ron Massey Cup, a semi-professional development competition in NSW.