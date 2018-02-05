 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Fiji skipper slams 'unprofessional' board, threatens boycott over World Cup pay dispute

share

Source:

AAP

Fiji captain Kevin Naiqama has called for the Fiji National Rugby League board to be voted out and re-iterated the players will boycott until they get their World Cup prize money.

The Fijian team treated children from Te Aro School in Wellington this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

Naiqama blasted the current regime as "unprofessional" as he opened up on the players' discontent over passport, visa and payment issues during last year's tournament.

He revealed how the squad's player manager was sacked, while the passports of Ashton Sims, Korbin Sims and coach Mick Potter were lost - all in the first week of camp.

Forward Viliame Kikau was also close to missing their semi-final defeat to Australia after being stuck in New Zealand due to an expired visa.

"It was really unprofessional and it's always been like that within the FNRL. For rugby league to go forward in Fiji, the current FNRL leadership cannot be in charge," Naiqama told AAP.

"What we experienced was not good enough, and we've come to an agreement as a playing group that we will stand down from any Fiji Bati Tests until we get paid."

The players' biggest gripe is over the late transfers of $35 allowances provided by the tournament that were believed to be topped up by the FNRL.

Naiqama claimed the delayed payments lasted the entire campaign, and almost forced the squad to pull out of an appearance before the Fijian High Commission in Canberra.

Fiji Bati player Taane Milne stopped by the Australian defence during the RLWC semi-final at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, 24 November 2017. Copyright Image: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Fiji Bati player Taane Milne stopped by the Australian defence during the RLWC semi-final at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Source: Photosport

It was only a last-ditch meeting with the Bati's leadership group - involving NRL stars Jarryd Hayne, Akuila Uate and Api Koroisau - that prevented a possible revolt.

"That would've looked really bad," Naiqama said.

But it is the failure to pass on the $125,000 prize money from reaching the semi-finals that was the final straw for the playing group, and Naiqama said the players' demanded change.

"There was a contract we signed that has everything in black-and-white. They were happy to give us 100 per cent of the prize money and it's something we have not received," he said.

"We had countless meetings with (CEO) Timoci Naleba and (chairman) Filimoni Vosarogo which we thought went really well, but ended up as blatant lies."

Naiqama said the group's main concern was for the non-fulltime players.

"One day we actually called the FNRL office and they said the lady that was supposed to pay it didn't want to turn up that day to put the money into the accounts," he said.

"The players in the squad, not many of them are on full-time contracts. Some are called to support for their families and were relying on that money."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

'He didn't do nothing wrong' - ex-Reds star laments Quade Cooper sacking

2
Fiji Bati player Taane Milne stopped by the Australian defence during the RLWC semi-final at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, 24 November 2017. Copyright Image: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Fiji skipper slams 'unprofessional' board, threatens boycott over World Cup pay dispute

00:33
3
The Sydney woman was asked to leave the playing field so she wouldn't get hit, but it didn't go down well.

Watch: Ranting woman has tantrum at cricket players after exercise routine interrupted for scheduled match

00:29
4
King is one of NZ's seven-strong squash side to compete on the Gold Coast this year.

'It's the pinnacle for us' – Kiwi squash star Joelle King beams after Commonwealth Games selection

00:20
5
UFC boss Dana White went as far as calling the fight between Priscila Cachoeira and Valentina Shevchenko 'disgusting'.

'I allowed her to be a warrior!' Ref in charge of bloody UFC bout defends his officiating


00:29
A 6.4 magnitude quake rocked a Taiwan town this morning, leaving at least two people dead.

Death toll rises to four, more than 140 people unaccounted for after 6.4 magnitude Taiwan quake

Dozens were critically injured in the shake overnight.

00:30
The large multi-storey building in Hualien, Taiwan, is one of many buildings destroyed by the quake.

Watch: Taiwan military hospital tilts at insane angle following deadly 6.4 magnitude quake

The multi-storey building is one of many destroyed by the quake today in Taiwan's east.


00:15
A bid to pull the truck up onto its wheels saw it flop down onto its other side near the Kaimai Ranges summit.

Video: The moment rolled truck flops onto its other side as Kaimais recovery bid goes awry

No one was injured and the driver of the truck managed to get out, but the trouble didn't end there.

00:49
Te Toki lost their treasured waka in an arson attack last year, but didn't let that stop them reaching their goal.

'Just still emotional' – arson-hit Hamilton waka ama team humbled after reaching world champs on borrowed vessel

Te Toki lost their treasured waka in an arson attack last year, but that didn't deter them.


03:29
Assil Russell spent two months in Kaeo, providing free care to those who need it.

'It is so sad that we see that in NZ' – charity dentist sees weekly DIY tooth extractions

"Hard working" New Zealanders are unable to afford the treatment, says Dr Assil Russell.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 