TODAY |

Fiji Bati stun star-studded Toa Samoa with win spearheaded by Viliame Kikau

AAP
More From
League
Pacific Islands

Viliame Kikau has demonstrated why he's rated one of rugby league's most destructive running forwards by spearheading Fiji to a 44-20 upset of Samoa.

Despite facing a more fancied Samoa side full of NRL experience, Kikau showed them up with a performance that will have Penrith fans salivating.

The Panthers star bagged two tries and set up a third for a 24-point halftime lead that Samoa wouldn't get close to challenging on Saturday.

The victory leaves the Bati in the box seat to top group B of the Oceania Cup and earn promotion into group A next year to face New Zealand and Great Britain.

Kikau was well-supported by hooker Joe Lovodua, who scored the opening try and assisted on two others.

Samoa entered the contest overwhelming favourites on the back of a line-up boasting stars Martin Taupau, Junior Paulo and Joseph Leilua along with NRL regulars Jorge Taufua, Daniel Levi, Dunamis Lui and Jarome Luai.

To be fair, Fiji were able to call on a sprinkling of top graders too but were missing three more in Apisai Koroisaua, Maika Sivo and Jayson Bukuya.

However Samoa were left stunned by a four-try point-a-minute opening ambush orchestrated by Kikau and halfback Brandon Wakeham.

They momentarily stemmed the tide with a Tim Lafai try in the 27th minute but Kikau ended any thought of a comeback with a solo effort on halftime.

Samoa did get the first of the second half through Taufua but it was all Fiji from there with tries to Isaac Lumelume, Brayden Wiliame and Kevin Naiqama.

Taufua and Ronaldo Mulitalo claimed late consolation four-pointers.

The lopsided defeat is certain to pile pressure on Samoa coach Matt Parish, whose side now rely on Papua New Guinea heavily upsetting Fiji to top the pool.

Samoa has won just one of their past nine games under Parish.

Fiji also trounced Lebanon 58-14 in an exhibition match earlier this year.

Fiji celebrate the try of Viliame Kikau. Source: Photosport
More From
League
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:30
One last laugh: Despite Kieran Read's best attempts to stop him, Steve Hansen gets media chortling with final zinger
2
Emotional Steve Hansen lost for words after finishing stellar All Blacks career
3
Watch: Sonny Bill Williams gives boots to young fan in Tokyo stands after wrapping up All Blacks career
4
Kiwis drop Brandon Smith hours before Great Britain Test for protocol breach
5
Sonny Bill Williams admits initially not wanting to play bronze playoff, but 'flipped script' after words with team
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:20

Tonga police move to crack down on violence after ugly street brawls

Former Kiwis enforcer Ben Matulino retires on medical grounds due to knee injury
00:47

New Australian Rugby League boss to continue anti-Israel Folau stance
05:09

Pacific Update: Three die in Samoa's measles epidemic and eight people charged after Tongan students brawl