Fiji Bati players to boycott Tests over pay dispute after last year's RLWC

Fiji Bati players have threatened to boycott future rugby league Tests after claiming they have yet to be paid for making last year's World Cup semi-final.

Fiji Bati player Taane Milne stopped by the Australian defence during the RLWC semi-final at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Source: Photosport

Fiji officials on Monday confirmed the players released a statement that also demanded a leadership overhaul of the Fiji National Rugby League board.

"The Fiji Bati players are now demanding to be paid and will stand down from playing another Test/international in 2018," the statement said.

"Fiji Bati players are also demanding a Leadership overhaul of current Fiji National Rugby League board from their poor handling of RLWC campaign."

RLWC officials confirmed to AAP that $125,000 of prize money had been made to Fiji officials after they achieved their third straight semi-finals appearance at the tournament.

Fiji's side included NRL stars Jarryd Hayne, Kane Evans, Akuila Uate, Kevin Naiqama Ashton Sims and Suliasi Vunivalu along with a number of reserve graders and fringe players

The team pulled off one of the great upsets of the tournament when they defeated co-hosts New Zealand in the quarter-final before being flogged by Australia in the final four.