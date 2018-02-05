Fiji Bati players to boycott Tests over pay dispute after last year's RLWC

Source:AAP
Fiji Bati players have threatened to boycott future rugby league Tests after claiming they have yet to be paid for making last year's World Cup semi-final.
Fiji Bati player Taane Milne stopped by the Australian defence during the RLWC semi-final at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.
Fiji officials on Monday confirmed the players released a statement that also demanded a leadership overhaul of the Fiji National Rugby League board.
"The Fiji Bati players are now demanding to be paid and will stand down from playing another Test/international in 2018," the statement said.
"Fiji Bati players are also demanding a Leadership overhaul of current Fiji National Rugby League board from their poor handling of RLWC campaign."
RLWC officials confirmed to AAP that $125,000 of prize money had been made to Fiji officials after they achieved their third straight semi-finals appearance at the tournament.
Fiji's side included NRL stars Jarryd Hayne, Kane Evans, Akuila Uate, Kevin Naiqama Ashton Sims and Suliasi Vunivalu along with a number of reserve graders and fringe players
The team pulled off one of the great upsets of the tournament when they defeated co-hosts New Zealand in the quarter-final before being flogged by Australia in the final four.
Despite being a rising force in international rugby league, they have not been named to play in this year's Pacific Tests in June alongside Samoa, Tonga, Lebanon and Papua New Guinea.
